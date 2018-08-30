Things I Like – August 31, 2018

by

Small dogs that don’t bark a lot

Sports talk radio on Monday mornings

Little League World Series emotions

Biking around Berlin

Learning something new from my kids

Eating light during the work week

The mixed emotions that comes with school starting

Walking into a clean house

A water park day

Change, when it’s needed

A brick interior wall

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.