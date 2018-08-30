SELBYVILLE — As September nears, The Freeman Stage will celebrate its final events of the 2018 season.

The annual Labor Day celebration with Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and fireworks will take place Sunday, Sept. 2. This performance begins at 7 p.m. and is free for all patrons, though seating and admittance are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patrons can guarantee a seat for this high attendance event by reserving a ticket on freeemanstage.org for $10; reserved seats will be held until 7:15 p.m.

The MSO, under the direction of Maestro Julien Benichou, will perform an evening of great jazz and light classics. The fireworks display will immediately follow the performance.

“The season finale with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is such a magical evening and a celebrated tradition,” said Patti Grimes, the executive director of The Freeman Stage. “The fireworks cap off the evening as a thank you to the community for their continued support of the arts.”

The Arts & Jazz Festival, will be held Saturday, Sept. 15, and is an all-day event. This event showcases live jazz performances, one which is sponsored by the Delaware Special Presenters Initiative and the Mid-Atlantic Tours through the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, as well as the work of local artists. This year’s performers include The Joe Baione Sextet at 11:30 a.m., Kat Edmonson at 1:30 p.m. and The Lao Tizer Quartet at 3:30 p.m. There will also be about 25 visual artists on the green, who will display and sell their work.

This event is free for all and begins at 10 a.m. Patrons should bring their own chairs.

“The Arts & Jazz Festival is a wonderful celebration of both the visual and performing arts,” Grimes said.

The final performance of the 2018 season at The Freeman Stage will be The Gipsy Kings with special guest PARK88 on Sunday, Sept. 16. The Grammy-winning band behind “Bamboléo” celebrate 25-plus years of flamenco, salsa, and pop fusion perfection in the party-starting spirit of the south of France. Featured in the likes of “The Big Lebowski,” “Toy Story 3” and “Glee,” the band has embraced western classics by Bob Marley, the Doobie Brothers and The Eagles with globe-hopping grace, whilst also incorporating dramatic cues from Brazilian and Caribbean culture. This performance will feature Limited Premium Assisted Seating and General Admission – Bring Your Own Chair Seating. Tickets start at $55 and children 12 and under are free with the purchase of General Admission ticket.

The gates open at 5:45 p.m. the Sept. 2 and Sept. 16 and 10 a.m. for the Arts & Jazz Festival.