Pictured, from left, at the recent check presentation were Hugh Cropper I.V., chair of the Board of Trustees at AGH; Michael Franklin, president and CEO of AGH; Howard “Buzz” Taylor; Rita Taylor; Louis H. Taylor; Brooks Taylor Sr.; Tammy Taylor Gish; Michelle Fager, AGH Campaign for the Future co-chair; and Jack Burbage, AGH Campaign for the Future co-chair. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Louis H. ‘Lou’ Taylor and his family donated a generous $10,000 towards the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future this July.

Their involvement with Atlantic General Hospital began far before the generous donation that they recently made. Their family ties begin with Louis Hickman, Lou’s grandfather, who was a county commissioner and a large supporter personally and financially of the hospital.

It is the goal of the Taylor family to continue that level of support as the hospital expands and grows its healthcare services for the local community. Lou Taylor was the chairman of the Board of Trustees at Atlantic General Hospital for three years.

“Atlantic General Hospital is a very important thread in the fabric of our community,” said Lou Taylor. “The addition of the Jack Burbage Cancer Center not only strengthens the hospital, but it strengthens the entire community. We are extremely proud of the work of the board and staff at Atlantic General Hospital and it is our wish that our families donation helps propel the community forward through the work of the new cancer center.”

The funds raised during the $10 million Atlantic General Campaign for the Future will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects. Among them is completion of a new 18,000-square-foot full service cancer care center, completion of the women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within Atlantic General Hospital as well as improvements to inpatient care areas.

To date, the foundation has already secured over $6,010,000 of the $10 million goal in pledges, commitments and grants.