Members of the Delmarva Veteran Builders team are pictured on a job site last Friday. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – A construction company based in Salisbury has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 fastest growing private businesses.

Last week, Delmarva Veteran Builders was named the 456th fastest growing company in America by Inc. magazine, a national publication for small businesses and startups. The magazine’s 2018 Inc. 5000 list reported the company made $18.5 million in revenue and had a three-year growth of 1,114 percent.

Chris Eccleston, president of Delmarva Veteran Builders, said the recognition was a testament to the dedication of the company’s employees, many of whom are veterans.

“I think what it shows is that the workforce we have and the mindset we bring to the table is different,” he said.

Eccleston formed Delmarva Veteran Builders in 2013 after serving six years in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear machinist mate. Based in Salisbury, the company provides commercial general contracting and construction management and creates job opportunities for U.S. Armed Forces veterans.

To date, the company has 23 employees, maintains a 65-percent veteran workforce and provides transitional employment for exiting military members.

“The dream was to provide employment opportunities for local veterans that are returning to the workforce on Delmarva,” he said. “One thing we stumbled on was transitional employment. We house and employ them for a certain time based on needs and workload until they move on to other opportunities.”

Unlike other regional businesses that feature veteran employment opportunities, Eccleston said Delmarva Veteran Builders takes the concept to another level.

“I don’t believe others are on the same scale we are,” he said. “I think we are pretty unique in the story we tell and the attitude we bring.”

Over the years, Eccleston said Delmarva Veteran Builders has grown into a successful business with commercial construction projects in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

“We started out doing projects in the $5,000 range,” he said, “and today we are doing a $10 million hotel in Ocean City.”

Some of the company’s past projects include hotels, medical offices, car dealerships, government buildings and university renovations.

“You name it, we do it,” he said.

Delmarva Veteran Builders was first featured on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list last year, when it ranked No. 740 of America’s 5,000 fastest growing privately held businesses. This year, however, the local company scored the 456th spot, determined by percentage revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

“We are in the top 10 percent of fastest growing businesses, and that’s in a growing economy,” he said. “That speaks for itself.”

Eccleston said he is proud to see a Salisbury-based business among the nation’s fastest growing companies.

“We are proud to bring the recognition to Salisbury,” he said. “Most companies making the list are based in big metropolitan areas like Los Angeles or New York.”

Eccleston added he is excited for the future of Delmarva Veteran Builders.

“Going forward we will continue to grow,” he said, “in revenue, in system management and in customer relationships.”