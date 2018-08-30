Paradise Marina And Grill And Short’s Marine Hold Awards Ceremony For Their Annual Flounder Pounder Tournament

by
Paradise Marina And Grill And Short’s Marine Hold Awards Ceremony For Their Annual Flounder Pounder Tournament

Paradise Marina and Grill and Short’s Marine held their awards ceremony for their Annual Flounder Pounder Tournament this month. Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center is the yearly recipient and charitable beneficiary of a portion of the boat entrée fees. Pictured are Beebe Medical Foundation staff Diane Barlow, Amy Popovich and Tom Protack.