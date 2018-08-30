Ocean City Power Squadron Holds 15th Annual Dead Duck Society Induction Ceremony

Past Commanders of the Ocean City Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons, held its 15th annual induction ceremony into the Dead Duck Society. John Hess, commander for the year 2017, was this year’s inductee. Past commanders, pictured from left, are, first row, Wallace J. Stevenson and Antonino G. Curro; second row, Morton N. Brown, Judith K. Prange, Frederick F. Stiehl, Anthony D. Smith, Raymond Calandra and Sterling S. Wyand; back row, Charles W. Hinz, Peter M. Fox, John Hess, John W. Tellman and Stuart C. Glassman.