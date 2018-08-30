OC’s Fish Powell Remembered Fondly As A Mentor, Friend, Leader OCEAN CITY — The resort community lost a true icon this week with the passing of former Mayor Roland E. “Fish” Powell, whose contributions to the Town of Ocean City are almost too lengthy to enumerate.Powell passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89, just a week shy of his 90th birthday. He leaves… Read more »

Judge’s Memo Suggests Support For OC’s Topless Ban; Va. Precedent Cited In Court Filing OCEAN CITY — It remains to be seen if a federal judge will grant a preliminary injunction that could allow women to go topless in Ocean City, but the decision will likely be moot, as a hearing is set for later next month.U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Bredar last week issued a memorandum and… Read more »

State’s Attorney-Elect Plans To Assign ‘Special Prosecutor’ For Berlin BERLIN – Efforts to help veterans, developing public-private partnerships and assigning Berlin its own prosecutor highlight plans shared by the county’s incoming state’s attorney this week.Kristin Heiser, who was chosen by voters in June to take over the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, shared her plans with elected officials in Berlin at a council meeting… Read more »