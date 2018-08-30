Members Of The Republican Women Of Worcester County Attended Bay Club Tea In Annapolis

Members of the Republican Women of Worcester County attended the Bay Club Tea at the Reynolds Tavern in Annapolis on Monday, Aug. 20. Standing are First Lady of Maryland, Yumi Hogan and Beth Rodier, president of the RWWC, and RWWC members Liz Mumford and Sandy Zitzer, seated.