Kiwanis Club Donates Backpacks And Supplies To Worcester G.O.L.D. For Upcoming School Year

by
Kiwanis Club Donates Backpacks And Supplies To Worcester G.O.L.D. For Upcoming School Year

The local Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City donated 48 backpacks and supplies for each bag to Worcester G.O.L.D for the upcoming 2018 beginning of school. G.O.L.D. will distribute these to children in need of assistance. Kiwanis members are shown stuffing the bags before delivery to G.O.L.D. Pictured, from left, are Stella Hartington, Sue Wineke, Tom Southwell, Susanne Foley, Barbara Southwell, Barb Peletier and Pat Winkelmayer. Submitted Photos