First Lady Yumi Hogan Presents Governor’s Citation To Ocean City Life-Saving Station Musem

by
First Lady Yumi Hogan presented a governor’s citation to the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum recognizing its 40 years of dedication to inspiring and supporting the interpretation and appreciation of the cultural and natural history of Ocean City and the Worcester County coastal region. With Hogan, front left, are, back row, Robin Beachamp, Lou Parsons, John Fager and Harry Ballatyne, and, front, Nancy Howard and Sandy Hurley.