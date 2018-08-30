FENWICK ISLAND – As the summer season comes to an end, officials with the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol are reminding visitors of unattended lifeguard stands.

In last week’s Fenwick Island Town Council meeting, Beach Patrol Captain Tim Ferry announced that some lifeguard stands will remain unoccupied in the weeks following Labor Day.

“Due to staff shortage we are not able to man all of our stands,” he said, “but all of our beaches remain covered and open.”

Despite the shortage, Ferry said the beaches will be fully staffed with lifeguards for the upcoming holiday.

“We should have enough staff to be fully staffed for the Labor Day weekend,” he said.

Ferry said the locations of unmanned lifeguard stands will be posted to the town’s website and social media accounts in the coming weeks.

“However, that does not mean the beach is not covered or there are not lifeguards out there,” he said. “We have strategies in place to make sure that everything is covered.”

Mayor Gene Langan asked when the beach patrol would end full-time coverage of the town’s beaches.

“When is the last day?” he said.

Ferry explained all lifeguard stands would be fully staffed through Labor Day on Sept. 3.

“We will do two weekends after Labor Day, only in town and depending on the number of staff,” he added. “We are usually able to man four or five stands those two weekends.”

The mayor last week also announced that Ferry would be retiring at the end of the summer season.

“Tim Ferry has given us notice that he is retiring at the end of the summer, and I want to thank him for his service to the town,” he said. “Tim has been here 13-and-a-half years, so thank you.”