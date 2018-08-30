The Eastern Surfing Association Delmarva District last weekend held its fourth contest of the summer series as Assateague. Pictured above, the happy participants show off their awards in various categories. Submitted photo

ASSATEAGUE- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District held its fourth contest of the 2018 summer-long series last weekend at Assateague Island.

The Delmarva ESA fourth event of the season was held in decent conditions at Assateague last Saturday with consistent one- to two-foot surf and light offshore winds. Delmarva ESA holds five amateur surf contests each summer at different locations throughout the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions will compete for points all summer in order to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

In the boys’ under-12 division, Gavin Bren took first, Kade Sommers was second, Gray Bunting was third, Nate Winklbauer was fourth, Gunnar Ryall was fifth and Canton Ryall was sixth. In the boys’ under-14 division, Gavin Bren was first, Kai Sommers finished in second, Kade Sommers finished in third, Ben Loller was fourth, Luke Bahlman was fifth and Z.J. Lyons was sixth.

In the boys’ under-16 division, Kai Sommers finished first, Austin Bren was second, Trey Winklbauer was third, Ben Loller was fourth, Luke Bahlman was fifth and Seamus Orth was sixth. In the junior men under-18 division, Robby Pinzhoffer was first and Austin Bren was second.

Carolina Labin finished first in the girls’ under-12 division, while Catherine Schwind was second and Labin also finished third. In the girls’ under-14 division, Chloe Kohut was first and Catherine Schwind was second. In the girls’ under-16 division, Lily Preziosi was first and Miah Schwind was second.

In the Menehune longboard under-14 division, Kai Sommers was first, Gavin Bren was second, Seamus Orth was third, Gray Bunting was fourth and Z.J. Lyons was fifth. In the junior women longboard under-18 division, Lily Preziosi was first, Elsa Quillin was second, Isabella Preziosi was third, Miah Schwind was fourth and Abigail Bridges was fifth.

Robby Pinzhoffer took first in the junior longboard under-18 division, while Austin Bren was second and Andrew Kriswell was third. Zachary Hall took first place in the men’s longboard division. In the ladies’ longboard division, Beth Deeley was first, Cat Volmer was second and Kathy Horst was third. In the masters’ longboard division, Matt Miller was first, followed by Dwayne Dunlap and Kevin Chandler. Clinton Bunting won the legends longboard division, while Chris Farren won the grand masters longboard division.

In the open bodyboard division, Dwayne Dunlap was first, Kai Sommers was second, Gray Bunting was third, Seamus Orth was fifth, Canton Ryall was fifth and Gunnar Ryall was sixth. In the open SUP division, Beth Deeley was first, John Mikulski was second and Abigail Bridges was third.