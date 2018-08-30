The Delmarva High School Grand Prix wrapped up last weekend at the Ocean City Tennis Center. Pictured above is boys’ Gold Flight winner Dominic Anthony of Worcester Prep (right) and runner-up Noah Hornstein of Bennett (left). Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The summer-long Delmarva High School Grand Prix tennis series concluded last week with champions crowned in different divisions including a first-place finish in the boys’ Gold Flight for a Worcester Prep player.

Since June, players from 13 different high schools across the shore have been competing in the summer-long Delmarva High School Grand Prix for the right to qualify for the finals last Sunday. The championships were held on Sunday at the recently-refurbished Ocean City Tennis Center and showcased players from seven different high schools vying for the winning trophies.

In the boys’ Gold Flight, 2017 champion Dominic Anthony of Worcester Prep repeated this year with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Bennett’s Noah Hornstein. Anthony beat Decatur’s Jon Petito, 8-0, in the semifinals, while Hornstein beat Bennett teammate Brock Forsythe in his semifinal. Hornstein beat Petito to take third place overall in the boys’ Gold Flight.

In the boys’ Silver Flight, Bennett’s Landon Week beat Worcester Prep’s Ryan Brafman to win the championship. Week beat North Caroline’s Bradley Cruickshank in one semifinal, while Brafman beat Parkside’s Brian Min in the other semifinal. Min took third in the bracket, beating Cruickshank in the consolation match.

The girls’ Gold Flight was entirely a Bayside North affair with North Caroline’s Kaitlyn Doetsch of Colonel Richardson beating Celina Kauffman of Kent Island in the title match. Doetsch beat Trinity Weaver of Bennett in one semifinal, while Kauffman beat Bennett’s Paige Jansen in the other semifinal. In the girls’ Silver Flight, it was Ella Kaufman of Kent Island beating Caroline Carmean of Kent Island in the title match. Kaufman beat Worcester Prep’s Waverly Choy in one semifinal, while Carmean beat Courtney King of Parkside in the other semifinal.