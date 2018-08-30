Medical Office Opens

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center will cut the ribbon on its new Peninsula Regional Endocrinology Berlin office on Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 5-6 p.m. The office is located at 314 Franklin Avenue, Suite 108.

Nearly 15 percent of residents in Worcester County have diabetes. Endocrinologists are experts in many type of endocrine disorders, but in an area with a high prevalence, diabetes is one of the most significant health issues they see.

“Managing diabetes is important to prevent complications and keep people as healthy as possible,” said Dr. Jack Snitzer, one of the endocrinologists who will be working in the Berlin office. “We are pleased to be able to bring our care closer to home for so many patients.”

Dr. Snitzer will also continue to see patients in his current Salisbury office, along with Dr. Juman Takkedin, and nurse practitioners Indre Doyle and Kimberly Rogers.

“It is important for us to expand high-quality healthcare services to underserved areas,” said Chris Hall, Vice President of Stategy and Business Development at PRMC. “We want to bring these vital services closer to our many patients in the beach communities. Easier access to regular endocrinology care can help people stay well and out of the hospital, while receiving expert care in a lower-cost environment.”

Snitzer, a specialist in endocrinology, received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Suburban General Hospital in Norristown, Pa., and a fellowship in Endocrinology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.

Takkedin is also board-certified in endocrinology. She earned her medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar, and performed a residency at Unity Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., and a fellowship at Rutgers Robery Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J.

Indre Doyle is a certified registered nurse practitioner who specializes in endocrinology. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and her Master of Science in nursing from Wilmington University.

Kimberly Rogers is a certified registered nurse practitioner specializing in endocrinology. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Delaware, her Master of Science in Nursing from Wilmington University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

x

Municipal Deal Reached

SALISBURY – Merry Mears, associate advisor with the Gillis Gilkerson Group within SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate, has established a municipal partnership with the City of Pocomoke to list over 100 acres of commercial real estate for sale. The acreage consists of lots in the industrial park and along Route 13 with highway frontage.

With this partnership Pocomoke City is eager to strike land deals to attract, engage and expand industrial and retail business. The available lots are located within an Enterprise Zone, which is a State of Maryland tax credit program that provides offsets for job creation and real estate construction.

City Administrator Bobby Cowger expressed excitement about this historic partnership.

“We want the national audience to know that we are ready, willing and able to attract investment to our community in a way that we have never done before,” he said. “We are ready for deal-making and our message is simple – bring your offer to the table.”

Mears said, “I am looking forward to working with the City of Pocomoke to facilitate growth and job creation through the sale of this acreage.”

x

Club Director Named

OCEAN VIEW, Del. – Chelsea Johnson has been named the new catering and events director of Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club, a Troon Golf-managed, semi-private facility in Ocean View, Del. Johnson, a south Jersey native, relocated to Delmarva in 2014 and has a varied experience in the event planning industry.

Johnson comes to Bear Trap Dunes from United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, a local nonprofit, where she supported a record-breaking fundraising campaign on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore.

Johnson earned her degree in Mass Communications and Public Relations from Towson University. Her role at Bear Trap Dunes includes overseeing both large and small-scale gatherings including wedding and vow renewal ceremonies, wedding receptions, bridal and baby shower luncheons, rehearsal dinners, holiday parties, and private events.

“We are excited for Chelsea to join the team,” said Brian Rashley, general manager of Bear Trap Dunes. “We have a beautiful setting for events, and we look forward to seeing her grow this function of the property.”