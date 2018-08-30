Summer of 1967

Volune XIII

Edition 4

Issue Highlights

•This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Margaret Norman, who was also featured in Hess Apparel’s ad marketing its 9th Street store.

•Frontier Town, at this time, was featuring a dinner theatre featuring New York cast members called The Drunkard.

•In “Typewriter Editorials,” Editor Dick Lohmeyer wrote, “It’s called Philadelphia Avenue now and extends all the way from the Inlet in Ocean City to the Delaware-Maryland line. It won’t be long though before this wide, straight highway up the beach will be referred to as “The Midway.” Already, the town’s main artery is beginning to take on all aspects of a circus midway. This once beautiful thoroughfare is becoming a seven-mile long strip of commercialization and disorganized commercialization at that. … Today, toes must be stepped on and votes must be lost to halt the march of honky-tonk destruction …”

•Ronnie’s Barber Shop was offering “razor cutting hair styling” on 15th Street.

•Proprietor Mrs. G. Hale Harrison invited guests to the Harrison Hall on 15th Street for 117 modern units, featuring 24-hour room service, lots of free parking, a private bath in each room, golf privileges and ocean bathing from hotel.