The hurricane of Aug. 23, 1933, was the single most important event in the history of Ocean City.

Eighty-five years ago, it created the Inlet, separated Assateague from Ocean City and ended the pound fishing and railroad eras forever. The creation of the Inlet made possible the commercial harbor and brought about the emergence of the sports fishing industry. Without the Inlet, today’s charter fishing fleet and bayside marina would not exist.

Although the hurricane of 1933 destroyed the Boardwalk and flooded the town, Ocean City owes a lot to that long-age storm. It helped change a small seasonal resort into “the White Marlin Capital of the World.”

Photo from Bunk Mann’s collection