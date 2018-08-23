Shore United Bank Presents Diakonia And Art League Of Ocean City With $1,000 As Part Of Empty Bowl Project Sponsorship

Shore United Bank recently presented Diakonia and the Art League of Ocean City with a check for $1,000 as part of their sponsorship for the Empty Bowl Project. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Sribnick, Diakonia board member; Allyson Church, Diakonia board president; Claudia Nagle, Diakonia executive director; Terri Johnson, Shore United Bank; Rina Thaler, Art League executive director; and Marian Bickerstaff, Art League president. The Empty Bowl Project benefits the two local nonprofits, helping to fill the food pantry at Diakonia and to support the community outreach programs of the Art League.