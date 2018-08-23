Major Solar Project For OC, Utility Breaks Ground BERLIN – Local officials celebrated the start of construction of a substantial solar array with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.Elected officials joined representatives from Constellation, an Exelon company, as they broke ground on a 10 megawatt (DC) solar energy project that will account for nearly 25 percent of the Town of Ocean City’s annual energy use…. Read more »

OC Beach Patrol Issues Reminders As Coverage Dips OCEAN CITY — While the annual education drain is already affecting the Ocean City Beach Patrol, the resort’s 10 miles of sandy beaches will remain covered through the final stretch of the summer season, albeit with thinner ranks and creative protection schemes.The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) slogan “Keep Your Feet in the Sand Until… Read more »

Progress Slows On Berlin Fire Services Contract BERLIN – Berlin’s mayor says progress toward a contract for services with the Berlin Fire Company has slowed as the town continues to wait for requested information from the organization.Municipal leaders met in closed session Monday to discuss the contract for services with the Berlin Fire Company (BFC) that has been in the works for… Read more »