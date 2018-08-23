Germantown School Community Heritage Center Accepts Donation From Bank Of Delmarva Employees

by
Germantown School Community Heritage Center Accepts Donation From Bank Of Delmarva Employees

Barbara Purnell, president of the Germantown School Community Heritage Center in Berlin, has accepted a donation presented by Carol Parker Rose, chair of the Berlin Historical Commission, on behalf of the Casual Day Fund Committee of the Bank of Delmarva. Approximately $250.00 was collected by employees who dressed casual for a cause.