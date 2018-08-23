ASSATEAGUE- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District will hold its fourth contest of the 2018 summer-long series at Assateague State Park on Saturday.

Throughout the summer, Delmarva ESA has held a series of amateur surf contests at different locations in and around the resort area. The fourth contest in the series is set for Saturday at Assateague State Park. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions will compete for points all summer in order to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships. The contest will be held on the beach in the state park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.