Thanks to Mark Engberg and Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore, summer camp doesn’t have to be just for kids. Individuals of Lower Shore Enterprises with disabilities will have the opportunity to experience all of the fun and educational benefits of summer camp at Easterseals’ Camp Fairlee in Chestertown. Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) Donor Advisor Mark Engberg challenged and matched Easterseals to raise $5,000 to send more adults to camp. Pictured are Manny Arencibia, Vice President of Development Easterseals, back left, and Lower Shore Enterprises individuals are presented a matching grant by Engberg, back right. with Erica Joseph, CFES president, back center. Submitted Photos