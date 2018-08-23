The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) welcomed 22 new members during New Member Orientation on Aug. 15. Pictured, from left, are John Rego of Shamrock Realty Group; Marjorie Eckerd of Joe Maggio Realty; Cody Webster of ARE Pros; Kimberly Clark of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty; Tara Wancowicz of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty; Brooks Decker of Condominium Realty; Jacqueline King of Esham Real Estate; Gaije Hallstrom of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; Chrystal Kromidas of Esham Real Estate; Kimberly Sentman of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; Donna Frankowski of Shamrock Realty Group; Torlondo Tucker of Whitehead Real Estate Executives; Francine McGoldrick of Long & Foster; Lisa Shrieves of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; Anna Spann of Hileman Real Estate; Dionne Carter of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; Lauren Buchanan of Hileman Real Estate; Austin Cox of Long & Foster Real Estate; Rebecca Bowden of Safe Harbor Realty; Amber Waller of Whitehead Real Estate Executives; Tyrrell Brewington of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; and Chelsey Breitschwerdt of Whitehead Real Estate Executives. Submitted Photos

School Director Named

BERLIN – Worcester Preparatory School has welcomed Victoria (Vickie) Garner as the new Director of College Counseling.

Garner brings more than 30 years of experience to WPS as a college counselor and independent school administrator. Previously, she was Director of College Counseling at Nichols School in Buffalo, N.Y. since 2011 and was previously Director of College Counseling at Sandy Spring Friends School (SSFS) in Maryland for 10 years. She also served as Director of Admissions at SSFS for 14 years prior to beginning her career in college counseling. Garner has visited more than 500 colleges and universities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. She is a highly respected member of the college counseling profession and is active in local, state and national college counseling and admission organizations. Garner earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from West Chester University in Pennsylvania followed by a Master of Fine Arts degree from The George Washington University.

“We are very fortunate that Vickie has joined our WPS team to offer individualized college counseling to both students and parents, helping them navigate the process,” said WPS Head of School Randal Brown.

Garner added, “I am thrilled to be a part of the WPS community and look forward to working with students and families and building on the strong tradition of excellent college counseling at WPS.”

Operations Supervisor Appointed

BERLIN — Calvin B. Taylor Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson announced that Allison N. Lankford has returned to the bank as an Operations Supervisor.

Lankford will be responsible for overseeing daily branch operations, assisting with monthly branch audits, supporting management and company policies on the front line, and monitoring employee performance. She will be located at the West Ocean City branch.

Lankford comes to Taylor Bank with just under 10 years of banking experience, six of which took place at Taylor Bank. Her background includes branch management and customer service. She has completed her first year at the West Virginia Banking School.

“We are pleased to welcome Allison Lankford back to our team of outstanding banking professionals. She is well known to our community and we look forward to the contributions that her skills will provide to our branch operations, customers and our stockholders”, said Calvin B. Taylor Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tina Kolarik.

WBOC To Buy WRDE

SALISBURY — Draper Media and SagamoreHill of Salisbury Licenses, LLC announced today that they have entered into a purchase agreement for WRDE-LD, an NBC affiliate serving the Delmarva Peninsula as Coast TV.

“We’re looking forward to bringing more local news, weather and community information to viewers here on Delmarva,” said Molly Draper Russell, CEO of Draper Holdings Business Trust, parent company of Draper Media. “Coast TV’s NBC lineup reinforces our commitment to serving the Delmarva Peninsula with the absolute best information, entertainment and sports programming available. Our family’s history of service through free over-the-air broadcasting goes back more than half a century. Along with my sister and brothers we are proud to carry on the legacy of our late father, and company founder, Thomas H. Draper, who was fond of saying we have a moral obligation to serve Delmarva.”

“WBOC is unquestionably one of the great stations in America,” says Louis Wall, President of SagamoreHill Broadcasting Corporation. “Tom Draper built what all true broadcasters strive for, a well-resourced television station that could stand up against the competition in a market of any size. The union of Coast TV with WBOC will serve the viewers of the Delmarva Peninsula better than ever. We are delighted with this agreement and the prospects it holds for the station’s future.”

WRDE-TV President Bob Backman added, “I began my Delmarva broadcasting career at WBOC so, I am very pleased, and it seems fitting, that WRDE and I rejoin the WBOC family.”

The transfer of ownership is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018 subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

Top Advisor Announced

WILLARDS — Deeley Insurance Group announced Travis Hinman as the top client advisor for July.

Hinman is a commercial lines client advisor designing risk management plans to safeguard his client’s assets. He specializes in transportation, construction and manufacturing risks.