BERLIN – Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County will join its supporters and many eager shoppers on Thursday, Aug. 30, to celebrate the grand opening of the first Habitat ReStore in Worcester County.

The new ReStore is located at 9026 Worcester Highway in Berlin. A multi-chamber ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Doors open to the public immediately following the ribbon cutting, providing customers with the first opportunity to browse and shop the new ReStore.

Habitat ReStores are home improvement stores and resale centers that sell donated new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price. The Worcester Coun-ty ReStore is ideal for homeowners, renters, students, do-it-yourselfers, contractors, interior designers, landlords and treasure hunters.

For grand opening weekend, the ReStore will operate on a modified schedule from noon-6 p.m. Thursday- Saturday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Regular store hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and all proceeds support habitat’s mission to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

“We are thrilled to be able to join over 900 Habitat affiliates in the U.S. alone who have opened successful ReStores in their communities,” said Andrea Bowland, executive director. “The items sold are donations from the community, and the proceeds raised go right back into the community to build and repair homes for lower-income families, helping to effectively eliminate poverty housing. It really is a model that creates a win-win for Worcester County.”

Donations are welcome. Call 410-208-4440 or email donations@habitatworcester.org to schedule a drop off or pick up of items.

Volunteers are needed for grand opening weekend and to work in the ReStore on a regular basis. Many different positions are available. Email inquire@habitatworcester.org or visit www.habitatworcester.org/restore/volunteer.html.