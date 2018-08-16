Mary Virginia Fisher Smith

BERLIN — Mary Virginia Fisher Smith, 82, went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2018.

She was born in Hurlock to the late Dewey and Delma Fisher. For 58 years, she was married to her high school sweetheart B.G. (Billy) Smith. They lived on their family farm in the St. Martins area of Berlin since 1968. The family owned and operated the Sea Isle Motel for many years. Mary retired from the Worcester Co. Health Department. She was a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church, Berlin, Md.

Her husband, B.G., predeceased her in 2014, as did her older son, Grant Fisher Smith, in 2005.

Left to cherish her memory is her younger son, Rev. Mark James Smith (Denise); granddaughter Rachel; and grandson Andrew Smith of Hockessin, Del. Also surviving is her daughter-in-law, Dawn Rogers (Brooke) of Ocean City; granddaughters Amy Kuehl (Tyler) and Emily Martinez (Alec), all of Southern California; and great granddaughter Remi Martinez. She was predeceased by two sisters, Ada Lee (Midge) Wright and Anne Layton, and three brothers, William, Robert, and John Carroll Fisher. Surviving also are several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. at Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville on Saturday, Aug. 18. Friends may visit with the family at 11 a.m. until noon at Buckingham Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life service will be at noon at Buckingham Presbyterian Church with her son, Rev. Mark J. Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dale Cemetery, attn. Maintenance Fund, PO Box 13, Whaleyville, Md. 21872.

Letters of condolences may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Michael Richard Truitt

BERLIN — Michael Richard Truitt, age 59, of Berlin, passed on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Michael was born in Salisbury and he was raised on the Riddle Farm. He was the son of the late Robert William and Doris M. (Baker) Truitt.

Mike retired from Perdue as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of SonRise Church where he was a devoted servant and was involved in many ministries there. Mike had a true servant heart and loved his church family. He was an avid bowler, having been on several leagues in Ocean City and Millsboro. He was a fan of Nascar, his favorite driver was Rusty Wallace. In earlier years he was involved in training horses in Maryland and New Jersey.

Mike is survived by his wife, Lorraine Truitt of Berlin; two daughters, Jennifer Booth (Cory) of Rockwood, Tenn. and Amy Griffith of Mercersburg, Pa.; his sister, Millie Bunting of Gumboro, his brother, Danny Truitt (Elly) of Bishopville, and brother-in-law David Smith (Sue) of Willards; three grandchildren, Ethan, Carly and Damon; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Truitt and Harley Truitt.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18 at SonRise Church, 10026 Main St. in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SonRise Church, 10026 Main St., Berlin, Md. 21811, or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

John R. Plum

MILTON, Del. — John R. Plum, age 77, of Milton, Del., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.

Please visit Mr. Plum’s Life Memorial Web page for service details and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.