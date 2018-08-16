Questionable Process

Editor:

All property owners in Fenwick Island should be aware that the Town is allowing the owners of the Sands Motel to place mechanical equipment on the roof of the planned new hotel up to six feet above the 32-foot height limit. Hence, parts of the new hotel will be 38 feet high.

There is complete agreement in Fenwick Island that a new hotel benefits everyone. We are eager to see its completion.

However, some members of the Town Council question the process used and the decision made to allow the HVAC equipment above the height limit, of which we were not informed until after the Sands had been given permission. At the July 27 council meeting, we formally requested a special council meeting to discuss this process. As of yet, the mayor has not scheduled this meeting.

Additionally, there is a Board of Adjustment Hearing scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. to address a variance request by the Sands to exceed the height limit by six feet for the installation of an elevator. The location of this public hearing has been changed to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, 35943 Zion Church Rd, Frankford, Del. All interested property owners should plan to attend.

Fenwick Island is a quaint and quiet community that values its sunrises and sunsets. We have held strictly to our height limit, which is lower than most communities. The code is written specifically allowing only a few exceptions. If we are to remain the quiet community with low rooflines, we must insist that the Town adhere to the code, examine the code, and if necessary tighten the code to preserve the 32-foot limit.

Julie Lee

Fenwick Island

(The writer is a Fenwick Island council member.)

x

Event Support Growing

Editor:

On behalf of the Ocean City Museum Society, I would like to thank all those who participated in Children’s Day on the Bay. This includes the Ocean City Police Department, Ocean City Recreation and Parks, Ocean City Coast Guard, Ocean City Surf Club, Maryland State Parks, Oceana, Ward Museum, Maryland Coastal Bays, Rackliffe House, Ocean City Library, Chincoteague Bay Field Station, Salisbury Zoo, Indian River Life-Saving Station, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Furnace Town, The Art League of Ocean City, and The Dough Roller. We would also like to give a special thanks to the Ocean City Development Corporation, which continues to sponsor the live music for this annual event.

The 700 people who attended this event spent their time playing games, making crafts, dancing to live music, and taking a close look at the live program animals on display. Children’s Day on the Bay gives community members and vacationers alike the opportunity to connect with local organizations. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum was able to successfully promote this event due to the support of many local businesses and the Town of Ocean City.

Christine Okerblom

(The writer is the assistant curator for the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum.)

x

Benefit A Success

Editor:

Coastal Hospice kicked up the fun during Kicks 4 Kids, a family field day event held at WinterPlace Park on Saturday, Aug. 4.

More than 100 kids and families came out for the Kicks-themed event, which included adorably adorned TOMS on display for the shoe decoration contest and the dirtiest, smelliest sneakers presented in the Smelly Sneaker Contest. The young and young at heart enjoyed a day of watermelon eating, games, races, music, prizes and more.

The event raised approximately $3,000 to help support the Coastal Kids Supportive Care Pediatric Program of Coastal Hospice. It’s hard to think about putting kids and hospice together, but there may be no other time when it’s more important to get health care right. And, with Coastal Kids Supportive Care, Coastal Hospice does.

Unlike adults, pediatric patients don’t have to give up curative treatment for a serious illness when they accept the support and comfort of hospice care. Our Coastal Kids Supportive Care team helps children and their families manage every variety of distress and symptoms at a most vulnerable time.

Fundraising events such as Kicks 4 Kids are an important piece to supporting services of Coastal Hospice, and they provide an opportunity for the community to be a part of our efforts.

We are especially grateful for our volunteer committee members who spent countless hours planning and hosting this important event including Savannah Brimer, Liz Buckley, Jenna Bowne, Michael Bireley and Tim Thompson.

We also sincerely appreciate the community businesses who sponsored the event including: WMDT, DiCarlo Precision Instrument Incorporated, Exelon, Peninsula Imaging LLC, Calloway Farms, Chesapeake Health Care, Comcast Spotlight, Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc., Gateway Subaru, Hebron Savings Bank, Taylor Bank, Trinity United Methodist Church, United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, Vernon Powell, WBOC, GEM Maintenance and Walgreens.

A great time was had by all as we kicked back and enjoyed a day of play for a wonderful cause.

Alane K. Capen

(The writer is the president of Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care.)