The original “Boardwalk Train” was five cars long plus an engine that actually looked like a train. Each car carried a maximum of six people and had just two wheels with the axle in the middle. It cost 25 cents for a one-way trip down the Boardwalk and it was a bumpy ride.

On June 23, 1966, a Boardwalk Train overturned on 10th Street in front of the George Washington Hotel with 28 people aboard. Injuries were suffered by 22 of them with two taken to Salisbury’s Peninsula General Hospital with broken bones. The rest were treated for less serious injuries at the 10th Street Medical Center.

A Takoma Park man was arrested by Ocean City police. Witnesses said he caused the accident by standing in the last car and rocking it back and forth. Ocean City Mayor Hugh Cropper reported that this was the first accident since the trains went into service on June 6, 1964.

Photo from The Resorter magazine, courtesy of The Dispatch