Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday-Sept. 24: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Friday: Bingo Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month; Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Saturdays In September, Tuesdays In August: Low-Impact Exercise

8-9 a.m. Increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. Suitable for children ages 8 and up, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 443-614-3547.

Second And Fourth Sundays: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast

8:30-11 a.m. Knights of Columbus #9053. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 for adults; $6 for children. Eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, home-fried potatoes, french toast, pancakes, biscuits, orange juice, coffee. 410-524-7994.

Aug. 18, 25: FORGE Family Fun Nights

7804 Gumboro Rd., Unit C, Pittsville. Aug. 18: Movie Night featuring Infinity Wars, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $2 entry fee; Aug. 25: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sidewalk sale, FORGE Thrift N Gift, huge end-of-season sale. Everything outside: $1 or less. Door prizes every hour. Drop-in hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. www.forgeyouth.org.

Aug. 18, 25: Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Potters House Charge, New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. Children up to 13 years old are free; adults are $2.50. 443-235-0889 or 410-641-2058. Donations accepted.

Aug. 17: Reinventing Power Video Presentation

3:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church sanctuary, 10301 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Open to the public. Free presentation and discussion about wind and solar energy by the Eastern Shore Sierra Club. 410-422-9420.

Aug. 17-19: Nature Within Ancient Healing Arts Yoga And Meditation Retreat

Devote a weekend to release, receive and renew to connect to your roots, transform your inner self. Increase awareness through yoga and meditation practices surrounded by nature and the serenity of Assateague Island National Seashore. Register at www.AssateagueIsland-Alliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.

Aug. 17-19: Wicomico County Fair

Winter Place Park, Salisbury. Livestock showings, educational poultry exhibits, petting farm, horse shows, Maryland High School Rodeo, Mason-Dixon Deputies-sanctioned mounted shooting competition, skid steer/excavator competition, car and motorcycle shows, baking and craft competitions, carnival rides, five-foot fry pan, live music, a 9 p.m. fireworks show and more. Admission and parking are free. www.WicomicoFair.com.

Aug. 18: BBQ Chicken Sale 3rd Annual Classic Car, Truck And Bike Show

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Plenty of parking. Half chicken and roll: $8. Registration fee for show: $10/vehicle, takes place 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Show: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Food, bake sale, trophies and T-shirts. Rain date: Aug. 25. Sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church Men’s Ministry. 443-614-6191.

Aug. 18: Walk With A Doc

9-10 a.m. Ocean Pines War Memorial, South Gate. Educate, exercise, empower. Have fun and learn at this family- and pet-friendly event. Short presentation by a doctor on a current health topic followed by a walk around the pond while you visit with others and have conversations with the doctor. 410-641-9268.

Aug. 24: Dinner

5-7 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Fried clams, barbecue pork, hot dogs, baked table, beverages.

Aug. 24: Kiwanis Annual Duck Race

6 p.m. Frontier Town. $5 donation, get a duck. Win 50 percent of sales up to $3,000. Winners do not have to be present. 410-973-1233 or purchase at Thursday evening Ocean Pines Concerts in the Park from the Kiwanis Dawg Team selling hot dogs, other menu items, refreshments. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis Children’s Programs.

Aug. 25: Super Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m. Willards Volunteer Fire Company, Willards. Early bird games at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Regular bingo starts at 7 p.m. Pays $125 per game. Assorted food and desserts for sale. 410-835-8678.

Aug. 26, Sept. 24: Full Moon Yoga

Experience Assateague’s peaceful surroundings, clear your mind and exercise your body. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel, insect repellent recommended. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. July 27: 8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. 443-614-3547.

Aug. 31: Paint Berlin Artist Registration Deadline

9th Annual Paint Berlin, plein air event. Participating artists on streets, sidewalks, marshes and green spaces from Sept. 19-22 providing unique experience of seeing through their eyes while preserving the best aspects of the town and county. Registration forms available at www.worcestercountyartscouncil.org. Open to novice and experienced painters, 18 years or older, and limited to 50 artists. Cash prizes of $1,000, first place; $500, second place; $250, third place; $100, honorable mention; $100 artists’ choice award; $100, Maryland legislators award; $100, Worcester County Arts Council Board of Directors award; $100 prize for best painting in the Quick Draw competition. Visitors are invited to watch artists at work. Free. “Wet Paint” sale and exhibit Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aug. 31: HOPE for Worcester Behavioral Health Resource Fair

Noon-4 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Berlin. Free and open to all. Education on substance use trends, signs and symptoms and behavioral health services. HOPE Mobile Unit will offer a walk-through simulation on how drugs can be easily hidden in a teenager’s bedroom. Must be 18 or older to enter mobile unit. Kids’ crafts, face painting. Co-sponsors: Atlantic General Hospital, Worcester County Health Department, Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and HOPE House Mobile Unit of Harford County Sheriff’s Office. 410-629-6820 or dnordstrom@atlanticgeneral.org.

Sept. 1: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Breakfast, lunch, baked items offered. Thirty-five-plus vendors. Table rental: 410-641-2186.

Sept. 7: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

Sept. 8: Cruizers For Christ Car/Bike Show

9 a.m.-2 p.m.; rain date Sept. 15. Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. Trophies to top 20 overall and best in show. Vendors, silent auction, gospel music, food for purchase including scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs,s baked goods. 410-641-0059 or 410-603-0294.

Sept. 15: Heritage Day At Historic Sharptown On The Nanticoke

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Town-wide yard sale begins at 7 a.m.; annual parade at 10 a.m. Historical Museum and Town Hall exhibits will be open. Children’s games, crafts, Eastern Shore food, fun and more. Free admission. 410-430-3999 or SharptownHistoricalCom@gmail.com.

Sept. 15: Monarch Butterfly Ecology

Free refreshments available at 12:30 p.m. Discover the fascinating life history of these insects and what researchers are learning about their migration to and from Mexico. If conditions are favorable, adult monarchs will be tagged and released. Meet at Assateague Island Envirnomental Education Center, 7206 National Sea-shore Lane, Berlin. 443-614-3547.

Sept. 17: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

Coffee at 9:30 a.m.; meeting at 10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Assateague Room. Speaker: Erica Joseph, president of the Community Investment Foundation and a commissioner on the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. Visitors welcome. 410-973-1021.

Sept. 27: 10th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon

Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Republican Women of Worcester County will be honoring “Patriotic Women of America.” Fashions by Chico’s and accessories by Bruder Hill. Cost: $35. 410-352-5222 or 443-668-8864.