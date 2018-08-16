OCEAN CITY – Surfers Healing returned to the beaches of Ocean City this week for a day-long surfing camp designed for children with autism.

On Wednesday, 200 children with autism, their families and surfers from Hawaii, California, Puerto Rico and New Zealand gathered on the beach in front of Castle in the Sand Hotel for Ocean City’s ninth annual Surfers Healing camp.

Throughout the day, participating children partnered with professional surfers to ride the waves on tandem boards.

Camp Co-Director Kat Trammell said Surfers Healing provides children with autism a unique opportunity to participate in surfing.

“We want to bring the gift of surfing to other families with autism,” she said. “This is something that not everyone gets an opportunity to do on a regular basis, so we have kids traveling from all over to come to this camp.”

Like other families in attendance, Trammell said she has seen the effect surfing has had on her child. Her son, Connor O’Brien, has autism and was non-verbal when he first participated in a Surfers Healing camp in Belmar, N.J.

“He actually initiated a short conversation ‘Water. Ocean. Surfing,’ with his speech pathologist and I was like ‘this is amazing,’” she said. “So, I contacted them as asked what we had to do to bring Surfers Healing to Maryland to serve more families, and they actually got back to me within a week.”

Since working with co-organizers to bring Surfers Healing to Ocean City nine years ago, Trammell said the event has grown to include participants from across the region.

“The families get to interact with one another and no one is judging you,” she said. “We all have autism in our world.”

Camp Co-Director Kelly Loeser said she and her husband, Dale, joined Trammell and co-organizer Woody German to create a local Surfers Healing camp soon after her son was diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorder.

“It was almost fate that we found each other,” she said.

Loeser described the annual event as a community for children with autism and their families.

“It’s a way to provide a no-stress day for families who have nothing but stress in their lives, and also for the children on the (autism) spectrum,” she said. “It’s a day for themselves where they feel like they are special and that they can achieve amazing things.”

Parents Steve and Janet Cobourn of Frederick, Md., said Surfers Healing has benefitted their son, Collin, who has participated in two prior camps.

“The ocean is very calming for him,” Janet Cobourn said. “This program offers him the experience of being in an environment where people get him and understand autism. The community within Surfers Healing is so supportive and it’s a generous atmosphere. They make it fun.”

Steve Cobourn agreed.

“There are no expectations,” he said. “You just enjoy the day.”

Harford County resident Gloria Crowell said Surfers Healing provides a supportive and uplifting environment for children and their families. She noted her son, Chase, will be participating in the camp for the second year in a row.

“He loves it,” she said. “That’s why we are back. There is lots of love here. I would come even if he wasn’t surfing because it’s a great day.”

Pennsylvania resident Julie Cordier applauded Surfers Healing volunteers and organizers for providing her son, Colin, a safe place to experience new opportunities.

“I feel completely safe putting him in their hands,” she said. “He is usually very anxious at first, but once he gets out there he loves it. It opens him up to new experiences. He has a lot of anxiety issues, and I want him to know he doesn’t have to be afraid.”

Surfers Healing founders Israel and Danielle Paskowitz started the organization in 1996 as a way to help and connect with their youngest son, who has autism. Israel Paskowitz found that surfing calmed his son and soon began inviting other families to join them. Since that time, Surfers Healing has expanded to several yearly events around the nation and in other countries. Last year, more than 4,500 participants took part in a Surfers Healing surf camp.