Books By the Bay, an Ocean Pines book club, had a meeting on Aug. 9 featuring guest discussion leader Sister Kathleen Freeley, retired president of Notre Dame College in Baltimore. At 89 years of age, she will be teaching a class in September in the Renaissance program.