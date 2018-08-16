OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
FRANKFORD
277 Sanderling Drive
The Preserve At
Jefferson Creek
Sat 11-4
Lilac Model
Grand Opening
1.5 Miles to Beach
Schell Brothers
302-278-6822
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN PINES
49 Club House Drive
Sat 10-4
Waterfront
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
80’ Bulkhead
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
High Point North
11400 Coastal Hwy
#13E Sat 10-2
1BR/1BA/833SF
Direct Oceanfront
Private Balcony
Joanna Laslo
Beach Real Estate
410-629-0224
OCEAN PINES
518 Tidewater Cove
The Point
Sun 1-4
4BR/3BA Home
Modern Coastal
Open Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Models Open Daily
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Route 707
Daily 10-4
New Construction
Townhomes
By Harbor Homes
Community Pool
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
BERLIN
River Run Golf Club
Beauchamp Road
Sat & Sun 10-4
New Construction
Single Family Homes
3 Models to Choose
By Harbor Homes
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
OCEAN PINES
2305 Points Reach
Sat & Sun 11-2
Amazing Waterfront
Luxury Penthouse
3BR/2.5BA
Panoramic Views
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023