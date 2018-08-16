In 1994 the Wicomico High School Class of 1963 established the Wi-Hi ’63 Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. Over the past 24 years, they have raised over $56,000 for the endowment and distributed $20,000 in scholarships to graduates of Wicomico High School. This year’s recipients are Jared Sullivan, attending Shenandoah University, and Taylor Russ, attending Elon University. Wi-Hi Class of 1963 Reunion Committee members, pictured first row from left, are Lee Alexander, Shirley Cropper, Nancy Trice, Paula Keim, Brenda Crowson, Hope Kirk-Thornton and Sandra Reese-Wolber; second row, Janet Wilkins, Joseph Gore, Margaret Pennewell, Carolyn DuPont, Dwayne Mears and Lynne Skiles; and third row, Bill Cropper, Les McKee, Linda Kent, Ernie Bailey, Bonnie Lankford, Don Insley, Bruce Bounds and Tom Pennewell.