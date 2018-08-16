OCEAN CITY- A Georgetown, Delaware man was being held without bond this week after allegedly first colliding with a vehicle on Coastal Highway before leading police on a high-speed chase through the midtown area, nearly striking numerous pedestrians and bicyclists.

Around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 62nd Street observed two vehicles that had just been involved in a collision. Two occupants of the vehicle that had been struck were outside of their vehicle and were yelling at the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision.

During the argument, the driver of the vehicle that presumably caused the collision, later identified as Jeffrey Terkula, 30, of Georgetown, fled southbound on Coastal Highway, driving over the median and going through a solid red traffic signal in the process. OCPD officers located Terkula’s vehicle in southbound turn lane at 52nd Street and activated emergency lights in an attempt to stop him.

According to police reports, Terkula then turned into a parking lot at 52nd Street, drove the parking lot and out onto 53rd Street before heading back onto Coastal Highway with an OCPD vehicle with flashing lights and sirens blaring in pursuit. Terkula then drove north on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed, going through red lights at 56th and 59th Streets.

When Terkula drove through the red light at 59th Street, there was a bicyclist in the crosswalk who was nearly struck by the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Terkula continued on Coastal Highway north of 59th Street at a high rate of speed in the bus lane, nearly colliding with several pedestrians in the area. According to police reports, there was heavy pedestrian traffic at that time of day and at that location due to multiple bars closing in that area.

According to police reports, Terkula turned east on 62nd Street but was traveling too fast, failed to control the vehicle and slid over the sidewalk, nearly striking a building. Nonetheless, Terkula kept driving and turned into a condo parking lot at 62nd Street where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Terkula then led OCPD officers on a foot chase through several parking lots and alleys before finally being taken into custody. During the chase, Terkula drove past the original collision scene and both occupants of the other vehicle positively identified him as the driver who had struck him. According to police reports, Terkula exhibited signs of intoxication and was taken to the Public Safety Building where he refused to take any field sobriety tests or intoximeter tests. All in all, he was charged with 45 different counts and was ordered to be held without bond.