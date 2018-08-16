BERLIN – From Aug. 30-Sept. 23, Brown Box Theatre Project will transform local parks, streets, schools and public spaces into the Forest of Arden with its 8th Annual Free Outdoor Shakespeare tour of “As You Like It.”

When a motley cast of characters finds themselves banished from the court, misdirection, desire and ser-endipity unite to form a tangled web of identity and love that could only be possible in this pastoral haven, where gender roles, politics, and expectations are turned upside-down.

Performed under the stars in idyllic outdoor venues, “As You Like It” will transport audiences into the heart of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies in a can’t-miss multi-state tour.

Brown Box’s annual tradition will continue the company’s mission of delivering professional, impactful theatre directly to communities in an ongoing effort to transform the way theatre is created and consumed.

“As we expand our reach on Delmarva, Brown Box continues our efforts to be a regular and reliable source of professional performing arts to communities whose access to theatre is limited by geography or cost,” said Artistic Director Kyler Taustin.

In keeping with the Brown Box touring model, “As You Like It” will reinforce the company’s community connections and partnerships throughout the peninsula, marking a significant victory for accessible theatre and creative spaces.

Following the tour of Massachusetts, the production will travel throughout Delmarva, transforming green spaces from Wilmington, Del., to Exmore, Va., Ocean City to Chesapeake City, Va., and transporting local audiences into one of Shakespeare’s finest comedies.

“As You Like It” explores the ideas of liberation and self-empowerment in a politically uncertain time. With her father, the Duke, overthrown, Rosalind is captive to a tyrant relative, restricted and bound by imposed judgment and expectation, and discontent with her circumstances.

In this tale of female empowerment, Rosalind takes the necessary action to see her own banishment as liberation, and navigates nature, family, and love even in the most challenging of times.

Brown Box Theatre Project’s mission is to bring high-quality theatre to communities that otherwise lack access to the performing arts. The constant goal in all their programming is to bring down barriers that separate potential audiences from live theatre and to introduce the performing arts to the widest audience possible.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted on schedule.

All performances are free and open to all audiences. No reservations required.

“As You Like It” will be performed outdoors and seating is on the lawn. For your comfort, feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair. For rain locations and more information, please visit www.brownboxtheatre.org.

Performance Schedule

•Thursday, Aug. 30: The Freeman Stage, 31750 Lake View Dr,, Selbyville, Del., 7 p.m.

•Friday, Aug. 31: Sturgis Park, 100 River St., Snow Hill, Md.

•Saturday, Sept. 1: Corner of Main Street and Pitts Street, Berlin

•Sunday, Sept. 2: Robert Reed Waterfront Park, Chincoteague Island, Va.

•Wednesday, Sept. 5: Cypress Park, Pocomoke City

•Thursday, Sept. 6: Holts Landing Park, 39415 Inlet Rd., Melville, Del.

•Friday, Sept. 7: The Milton Historical Society, 110 Union St., Milton, Del.

•Saturday, Sept. 8: Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave., Chesapeake City, Md.

•Sunday, Sept. 9: Sunset Park, South Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City

•Wednesday, Sept. 12: Teackle Mansion, 11736 Mansion St., Princess Anne

•Thursday, Sept. 13: Rockford Tow-er, 2000 Lookout D.r, Wilmington, Del.

•Friday, Sept. 14, The Green, Dover, Del.

•Saturday, Sept. 15: Muskrat Park, 207 Willow Green St., St. Michaels

•Sunday, Sept. 16: J. Millard Tawes Museum, 3 9th St, Crisfield, Md.

•Thursday, Sept. 20: Northside Park, 200 125th St., Ocean City

•Friday, Sept. 21: Exmore Town Park, 3386 Main St., Exmore, Va.

•Saturday, Sept. 22: Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes, Del.

•Sunday, Sept. 23: Pemberton Hall, 5561 Plantation Lane, Salisbury.