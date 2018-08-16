OCEAN CITY – An inaugural Boardwalk scavenger hunt is expected to provide free, family entertainment throughout the remaining weeks of August.

Beginning Aug. 17, visitors and residents will have the opportunity to participate in the first annual Boardwalk Narwhal Hunt, sponsored by the Ocean City Downtown Association.

For two weeks, guests ages 13 and under can pick up game cards at any participating Boardwalk business – or at Ocean City Downtown Association’s information booth between North Division and Caroline streets – visit the businesses listed on the card, find the narwhal stuffed animal on display and have their card stamped.

Guests that take their cards to the information booth can claim a prize, which will be based on the number of stamps collected, while those that visit all participating merchants will also be entered into a prize drawing held on Aug. 31.

Game cards are limited to one per person.

Ocean City Downtown Association’s Lauren Taylor said the program is meant to drive foot traffic along the Boardwalk and encourage visitors and residents to support local businesses.

“We are doing it to drive business on the Boardwalk during the day and to create something fun for families to do that doesn’t cost money,” she said.

Officials with the Ocean City Downtown Association also noted that the Boardwalk Narwhal Hunt will include educational programs at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum Aug. 20-23 and Aug. 27-30 at 1 p.m., during which volunteers will read stories and provide scientific lessons on the narwhal.

Taylor encouraged community members and visitors to participate.

“We think it’s a fun and easy thing for families to do,” she said. “If anybody wants to do two stores one day and three stores another day they can.”

Participating businesses include Dough Roller (South Division Street and 3rd Street locations), Kite Loft, Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum, Park Place Hotel, Park Place Jewelers, Shenanigan’s, Somerset Jewelers, Trimper’s Rides and Wockenfuss Candies (1st Street location).

The Boardwalk Narwhal Hunt will take place daily from Aug. 17-31. For more information, visit www.downtownassociation.net or email ocdowntownassociation@verizon.net.