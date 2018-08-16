Season of 1977

Volume XXIII

Edition 5

Issue Highlights

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Kim Seibert, 21, of Devon, Pa., who was spending her summer working at the Sheraton in Ocean City.

Two hours of free parking was being offered at the Paul Revere Smorgasbord to customers. At this time, the price was $4.95 for all-you-can-eat.

Chubby Checker was playing two shows for one night only at the Hurricane on 71st Street.

Benjamins had two locations in Ocean City at this time – one at the Gold Coast Mall and another at 13th Street and the Boardwalk.

South Moon Under was “open all year” at 81st Street as well as 33rd Street.

“Fire and Ice” was appearing at The Warf on 128th Street.

“Mellow Rock On AM Radio” was available on 16AM WETT.

At this time, The Kite Loft had three locations in Ocean City – Shantytown, 2nd Street and Village of Fenwick.

The Music Scene on 178th Street was advertising, “We also offer a large assortment of LP’s and Tapes and all your musical needs.”

Jonah and the Whale on 26th Street and the Boardwalk invited guests to “A Whale Of A Meal At Family Prices.”