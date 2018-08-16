Sunset Grille’s annual Pink Party – in honor of Hope Palmer — donated $3,200 of the proceeds from the event in 2017 to the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future. Palmer is a local cancer survivor who has now been seven years cancer free. Sunset Grille, along with Ocean 98.1 FM Radio, D3 Corp, HMRA, and Teasers, annually host a Pink Party to donate money in honor of Palmer. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 20 and proceeds will benefit both AGH’s John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center and PRMC’s Richard A. Hanson Cancer Institute. Pictured, from left, are Buddy Trala, owner of Sunset Grille; Palmer; Dean Geracimous, COO of Blue Water Development; and John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr., past chairman of the Board of Trustees at AGH and CEO of Blue Water Development. Submitted Photos