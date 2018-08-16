The World of Beer team pictured above is all smiles after winning the championship in the men’s Elite A Division of the Ocean City Lacrosse Classic last weekend. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The 25th Annual Ocean City Lacrosse Classic, held at several venues in and around the resort area last weekend, was once again a huge success with over 100 teams and thousands of the top players in the country competing for four days culminating with championships in eight divisions.

The event has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception in 1993 when just a handful of teams competed. Over 100 teams featuring some of the top men’s and women’s collegiate and professional players in the country now compete in seven divisions including men’s and women’s elite divisions, masters, grandmasters, super masters and King Neptune divisions.

The action started last Thursday at venues in Ocean City and all over Northern Worcester County. Games were played practically around the clock all weekend with the tournament wrapping up with championship games at Northside Park on Sunday. Northside Park became the center of the lacrosse world all weekend with a festival atmosphere including top-level lacrosse, vendors, food and drinks and live music.

For the record, in the men’s Elite “A” division, it was World of Beer beating Steam, 6-4, in the championship game. In the men’s Elite “B” division, it was the Barn Muckers beating Jaunt Pieces in the title game, 10-6.

In the women’s Elite division, the Hot Buns beat the H&W Sirenas Muertas, 10-9, in a close championship game. It was the fourth straight women’s elite division championship for the Hot Buns team.

In the men’s masters division, Jack Lingo beat Dogfish, 8-3, in the championship game. Providence Financial won the grand masters division, beating Tequila Mockingbird, 7-6, in a close title game. In the super masters division, Kooper’s beat McFaul’s-Ropewalk, 8-6, to win the title. In the King Neptune division, it was Team Harley beating RAR, 5-3, in the championship game.