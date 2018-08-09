With the White Marlin Open being held this week, it’s important to recall two organizations that have had a positive impact on sport fishing in this area — the Ocean City Marlin Club and the Ocean City Light Tackle Club, pictured above at the Dorchester Street dock circa 1955.

In 1938, there had been 781 white marlin reported caught offshore and in 1939 a total of 1,258 — with no record of any released.

By the early 1950s, a “catch and release” program had been encouraged and all true sportsmen began conserving the marlin population for future generations.

Photo courtesy of Josh “Skip” Bunting, Jr.