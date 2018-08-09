Season of 1977

Volume XXIII

Edition 6

Issue Highlights

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Balti-more resident Dottie Caldwell, who was 21 years old when pictured.

Herb Reed of the Original Platters was stopping in Ocean City at the Hurricane for two shows over the weekend.

All that was required for two-bedroom, two-bath condominiums at The Quay was 5% down for the most qualified buyers.

At this time, South Moon Under had three resort locations – 33rd Street, 81st Street and 137th Street.

Among those topping the entertainment listings were Lifetime, appearing at the Brass Ring; Better Half, Sheraton; Bobby DeSantis Quartet, The Embers; Roger Hernandez, Fager’s Island; Preston Pardue, Phillips by the Sea; Admirals, Gazebo; and Bruce Westcott, Bonfire.

The Likewise sun wear store in the Village Market Plaza was celebrating its 10th anniversary with a midnight celebration sale from midnight-3 a.m.

The OC Promenaders, a square dancing group, appeared on the convention center’s schedule for this weekend.