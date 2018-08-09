SoDel Cares Donates $4,000 To Camp Barnes

SoDel Cares, a charitable foundation founded by SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to Camp Barnes, a six-week summer camp for children ages 10 to 13 run by the Delaware State Police. Pictured left to right: Lindsey Barry, president of SoDel Cares and controller for SoDel Concepts; Brenton Lyman, general manager of Matt’s Fish Camp in Bethany Beach; Master Corp. James Hatfield of Camp Barnes.