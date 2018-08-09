The Original Wailers will appear at Northside Park for a free concert on Aug. 25. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – Six new events were announced for the Delmarva Peninsula this week.

Special Event/Team Productions, which produces the annual Cruisin events in Ocean City, announced the slate of shows on Tuesday. To kick things off, The Original Wailers will be performing a free concert, Saturday Aug. 25, in Northside Park as part of the Art X event, a new two-day event filled with a variety of artists from around the county.

The Original Wailers features lead guitarist Al Anderson. It was Anderson’s work on such classics as No Woman, No Cry and Three O’clock Road Block that first alerted rock fans to the Wailer’s music. Anderson’s musical achievements with Bob Marley & The Wailers include the platinum award winning albums, “Live at the Lyceum,” “Babylon by Bus” and 10 times platinum album “Legend.” Hear your favorites such as One Love, Three Little Birds, Stir It Up and numerous others. Bring a lawn chair or a beach blanket and sit back and relax to the sound of reggae music.

Next up, one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting and imitated vocal groups, Rockapella is coming to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 4. Rockapella has shown audiences everywhere the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality. Rockapella has proven that creating original pop and soul magic onstage is what sets them apart. Tickets are on sale now.

Also coming to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center will be Peppa Pig Live! on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. This action-packed live show features your favorite characters as life size puppets and costume characters in Peppa Pig’s Surprise. Come join Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and more in an all singing, all-dancing adventure full of songs, games and surprises. Get tickets to this exciting musical theatre performance at www.peppapigliveUS.com.

To celebrate the holiday season, the Vienna Boys Choir, renowned as one of the finest vocal ensembles in the world for over five centuries, is coming to the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center for one performance only, Friday, Dec. 14 to sing holiday favorites in this spectacular show, Christmas in Vienna. This illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music lovers across the globe with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and popular repertoire. Christmas in Vienna showcases the gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty in an extraordinary program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and of course holiday favorites. This show will be sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. Tickets on sale now.

Kicking off 2019 A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters starring Meredith Baxter & Michael Gross, the couple from the Family Ties television show, is coming to the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center Thursday, Feb. 14. Love Letters is a tender, tragi-comic and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends. Love Letters is a two-character love story that is alternately funny, poignant and touching. Tickets go on sale Aug. 14.

Legendary band and six-time Grammy Award winners, The Chieftains will celebrate their 55th anniversary on Tuesday, March 5 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. The Chieftains have been highly recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and International scale. The Chieftains were formed in Ireland in 1962 by Paddy Moloney, one of the top traditional folk musicians in Ireland and around the world. The group’s ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music has notably hailed them as one of the most renowned and revered musical groups to this day. After more than 55 years of making some of the most beautiful music in the world, The Chieftains’ music remains as fresh and relevant as when they first began.

Tickets for all five shows can be purchased by visiting www.DelmarvaConcerts.com or by calling 410-798-6304.