OC Jeep Club Donates $500 To Salisbury Zoo

Ocean City Jeep Club Board members recently presented Leanora Dillon, education curator at the Salisbury Zoo, with a $500 check.  Thanks go to the club members who made it possible by their generous donations during Visit the Zoo Day organized by the Ocean City Jeep Club. Pictured, from left, are Patty Locke (treasurer), Leanora Dillon (education curator), Mike Golczynski, John Brown (vice president), Vicki Brown (secretary), and Mike Locke (president).