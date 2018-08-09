SNOW HILL – County officials are working to bring a variety of new events, including a Tough Mudder race, bass fishing competitions and additional athletic tournaments, to Worcester County in the near future.

The new head of Worcester County’s department of recreation and parks outlined ambitious plans to expand sports marketing at a meeting this week. Tom Perlozzo, director of recreation and parks for the county, reviewed his recent efforts to bring more events to the area with the County Commissioners on Tuesday.

“I wanted to keep everybody in the loop,” he said. “You all need to know of some of the efforts the department has made over the past three or four months.”

Perlozzo said he was working to see what new events the county could bring in that would take advantage of existing assets.

“Very little equity required by the county at this point however there’s an extremely large upside as we’re out there discussing the opportunities with promoters,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life for residents here in the county.”

Perlozzo said his department was working to bring a Tough Mudder event — essentially a race over a muddy obstacle course — to Deer Run Jeep Golf in Berlin. He said a Tough Mudder event could bring 10,000 or more people to town and could easily become a five-year deal. While the event is set for June of 2019, Perlozzo said the county was still waiting to hear if it would be the host.

“We’re competing with several towns in Virginia,” he said.

Perlozzo told the commissioners his department would also be hosting Harbor Day in West Ocean City in 2019. The event, which has been held in the past, was previously organized by the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

Other projects Perlozzo said his department was working on included a kayak and paddleboard bass fishing tournament on the Pocomoke River, softball and volleyball tournaments and running/biking events.

Commissioner Bud Church congratulated Perlozzo, who was hired by the county in March, for his efforts.

“I think you’ve made some major strides,” he said.

Church encouraged Perlozzo to arrange for the commissioners to view a Bryant Gumbel video regarding the financial impact of youth sports tourism. Church said the video showed how a thriving youth sports industry transformed a small town that was similar to Snow Hill.

“It’s amazing what it’s done,” he said.