FENWICK ISLAND – A Fenwick Island committee has launched a new program that rewards residents who support local businesses.

The Fenwick Locals Program, administered by the town’s Business Development Committee, is a new, voluntary program that rewards residents and homeowners for their patronage of local businesses.

“This is a program to strengthen the relationship between local Fenwick Island homeowners/residents and local Fenwick Island businesses and merchants,” a statement released last week reads. “Simply stated, local Fenwick businesses supported by local residents, local employees and the Fenwick business community as a whole makes a better Town of Fenwick Island.”

In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last month, committee chair Tim Collins said more than 30 businesses have signed up to participate in the free program.

“They have various types of discounts, but it’s a program that’s being supported pretty diligently by the Fenwick Island town merchants,” he said.

Members of the business development committee are encouraging businesses in Fenwick Island to support the program. Each participating merchant will receive a free Fenwick Locals Program window sign or display poster to indicate their participation in the program and will have the opportunity to define their own rewards.

Each Fenwick Island resident, business and employee within the 19944 zip code – identified as the area from the Route 54 bridge north to the Narrows and east of the Little Assawoman Bay – is eligible to participate in the free program. Both the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Fenwick Island are included.

Any local tax bill, resident Fenwick Island parking hangtag, employee I.D. or Delaware license with a 19944 zip code address identifies the customer as a Fenwick Local under the program. Each participating merchant has the final authority to determine if a customer qualifies for their customer reward program.

While the program will be administered through fiscal year 2019, the Fenwick Locals Program could be revised or extended by the business development committee.

For more information, or for a list of participating businesses, visit the Town of Fenwick Island website at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.

“You can visit the website, and it gives all the merchants that are involved,” Collins said.