Coastal Association Of REALTORS® Sponsored Its Annual Real Estate Hospitality Tent At 2018 J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake

by
Coastal Association Of REALTORS® Sponsored Its Annual Real Estate Hospitality Tent At 2018 J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake

The Coastal Association of REALTORS® sponsored its annual Real Estate Hospitality Tent at the 2018 J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake. Pictured, from left, are Wicomico County Council President John Cannon, Ashley Johnson, REALTOR® and Coastal Director Brandon Johnson, REALTOR® and Wicomico County Council Candidate Suzanah Cain, Becca Ramia and REALTOR® and Coastal President Joel Maher.