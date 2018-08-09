Bank Of Ocean City Raises $780 Benefiting Diakonia Through Shred-It Day

by
Bank Of Ocean City Raises $780 Benefiting Diakonia Through Shred-It Day

The Bank of Ocean City recently held a Shred-It day open to the community benefiting Diakonia in West Ocean City. The effort helped raised $780 in cash and over 20 cases of canned food. Pictured are Diakonia Executive Director Claudia Nagle and Bank of Ocean City Vice President Earl Conley. Submitted Photos