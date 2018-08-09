New License Obtained

OCEAN CITY – RE/MAX Advantage Realty of Ocean City Realtor Heidi Hunt has obtained an associate broker’s license from the state of Maryland.

Hunt successfully completed the GRI designation (Graduate REALTOR Institute) including 135 hours of required real estate courses before passing the state broker’s examination for real estate professionals.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to further my education and knowledge as well as overall expertise in the real estate industry to help benefit my clients,” said Hunt. “This knowledge will help provide the quality professional service to buyers and sellers that they deserve.”

Branch Manager Elaine Davidson said, “We congratulate Heidi and are extremely proud with the level of dedication and commitment she has demonstrated over her years as a Realtor.”

x

Development Director Named

SALISBURY – Wor-Wic Community College recently welcomed Jessica Hales as the director of development and executive director of the foundation.

Prior to joining Wor-Wic, she was a senior development manager for the March of Dimes, covering the Eastern Shore and parts of Central Maryland, for the past four years. Hales holds an associate degree from Wor-Wic and a bachelor of science degree from Salisbury University. As a Wor-Wic graduate, Hales is looking forward to helping current and future Wor-Wic students through the work of the foundation.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the students and my community in this new role,” she said. “I see great possibilities for the future and am proud to join the many volunteers, donors and leaders who are so committed to this cause.”

x

Top Agents Announced

OCEAN CITY – The Mark Fritschle Group at Condominium Realty, LTD., has announced its listing and sales leaders for July.

Top listing agents by units were Kevin Decker, Joe Wilson and Tracy Zell.

Top listing agents by volume were Kevin Decker, Joe Wilson and Celeste Dodson.

Top settled units were Wayne Phillips, tied for second were Sheri Smith, Joy Snyder and Kevin Decker and tied for third place were Joe Wilson, Tina Dorsey, Brenda Archer-Nich-ols and Billy Barr.

Top settled by volume were Wayne Phillips, Kevin Decker and Joy Snyder.

x

Accreditation Granted

SNOW HILL – The Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT) has achieved national recognition, joining a network of over 400 accredited land trusts across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in their work.

“Accreditation demonstrates LSLT’s commitment to permanent land conservation in Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” said Hugh Cropper, chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are a stronger organization for having gone through the rigorous accreditation process. Our strength means special places – such as Naylor Mill Park – will be protected forever, making Salisbury, Maryland an even greater place for us and our children.”

LSLT provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded accreditation, signifying its confidence that LSLT’s lands will be protected forever.

“It is exciting to recognize LSLT with this national mark of distinction,” said Tammara Van Ryn, executive director of the Commission. “Donors and partners can trust the more than 400 accredited land trusts across the country areunited behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship.”

x

Company Awarded

BERLIN – Insight Homes, headquartered in Bridgeville, Del., has been named a 2018 recipient of a Housing Innovation Award (HIA) from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

“Housing Innovation Award winners represent the top 1 percent of builders across the country who successfully demonstrate they can meet the federal government’s most rigorous specifications for high-performance homes,” said Sam Rashkin, chief architect at DOE’s Building Technologies Office. “Zero energy ready homes are designed to provide a whole new level of homeowner experience including ultra-low utility bills, ensured comfort, comprehensive water protection, whole-house fresh air delivery, high-capture filtration, contaminant control, and enhanced durability.”

Insight Homes was also named Green Home Builder of the Year in 2017 by Green Home Builder Magazine and a Home Innovation NGBS Green Partner.