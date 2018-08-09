BERLIN — A Trappe, Md. man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Route 50 on Sunday evening for the seventh time after several reported near-miss collisions with other vehicles on the roadway.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Maryland State Police (MSP) Berlin barrack was contacted by the MSP Salisbury barrack about a dark-colored Hyundai that was reportedly driving recklessly on eastbound Route 50 that was nearing the Worcester County line. About the same time, the MSP Berlin barrack received a 911 call reporting the same vehicle nearly striking two separate vehicles on Route 50 near the barrack.

Troopers set up in the area and observed the Hyundai traveling east on Route 50 near Samuel Bowen Blvd. MSP troopers then stopped the vehicle, driven by Thomas Arthur Harris, 59, near Grey’s Corner Road. According to police reports, Harris exhibited signs of intoxication and submitted to a battery of field sobriety tests, which he did not complete well.

After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Harris was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated and negligent driving. Through further investigation, it was discovered Harris had been charged and found guilty of DUI six different times in Maryland. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held without bond.