OCEAN CITY- Ocean City is the center of the lacrosse universe this weekend as some of the top men’s and women’s lacrosse teams in the country descend on the resort for the 25th Annual Ocean City Lacrosse Classic.

The annual tournament got underway on Thursday with opening

round games in the Masters and Grand Masters divisions at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex in Berlin. Northside Park in Ocean City continues to be tournament headquarters and most of the action all weekend will take place there, but because of the growth of the tournament in recent years, some early round games will be played at the other venues including Most Blessed Sacrament School, the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex and the Ocean City fields downtown at 4th Street.

From modest beginnings in 1993, the Ocean City Lacrosse Classic has grown to become one of the sport’s most highly anticipated events. Last year, over 100 teams participated, but that number will likely grow again this year including two divisions of men’s elite teams, a women’s elite division, along with men’s masters teams. In addition, the Men’s Trident Division will feature players 45 and over and the King Neptune Division featuring players over 50 still interested in playing competitive lacrosse.

Highlighting the event each year is the men’s elite division, which features some of the top collegiate and professional players in the country. No less impressive is the women’s elite division, which also features some of the top female lacrosse players in the world.

Masters and Grand Masters action continues gets underway in Berlin next Thursday, while the early round action in the men’s and women’s divisions get started next Friday. The games will go on night and day throughout the weekend and culminate with title games in each division on Sunday.

While the action on the field is clearly the big draw, the resort area will become the center of the lacrosse universe throughout the weekend with food and drink vendors, lacrosse equipment and clothing vendors and live music, turning the athletic complex into a weekend-long celebration of the sport.

Last year, in the men’s Elite Atlantic Division, NYAC won the championship last Sunday, beating Cyberscore, 5-3, in the title game. In the men’s Elite Bayside Division, it was Dock Street beating Good Friends, 4-3, in the championship game.

In the women’s Elite Division, Hot Buns beat NYAC, 9-7, in the championship game. It was the third straight title for Hot Buns in the Ocean City Lacrosse Classic. In the Masters Division, Severn beat Jack Lingo, 8-7, to claim the title. Severn beat Shock Top, 6-3, in the semifinals, while Jack Lingo beat Mr. Boh, 8-1. In the Super Masters A Division, it was Runk’s Bunch beating Kooper’s, 6-5, in the title game. Rhino won the championship in the Super Masters B Division, beating Abbey Burger, 6-5, in the title game. Team Harley beat RAR-Glyndon, 5-4, to win the championship in the King Neptune Division.