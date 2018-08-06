WHALEYVILLE – Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of motorists involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Whaleyville Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Aug. 3, at approximately 4:36 p.m., the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to a hit and run motor vehicle collision resulting in the death of a passenger and serious bodily injury to several others.

The crash involved a Dodge minivan, a Nissan passenger car, and a Kia passenger car. The crash occurred in the 9000 block of Whaleyville Road, between Peerless Road and Murray Road in western Worcester County.

The investigation revealed the operator of the Dodge minivan was traveling eastbound on Whaleyville Road when it crossed over the solid double yellow line, directly into the path of the westbound traveling Nissan passenger car and Kia passenger car. The Nissan passenger car attempted to avoid the head on crash by steering to the left but was struck in the front passenger side of the vehicle. After striking the Nissan, the Dodge minivan veered and struck the guardrail, overturned and went off the shoulder of the roadway coming to rest on its roof. The Kia passenger car, which was following the Nissan, only received superficial damage..

Witnesses observed a male and a female subject exit the overturned Dodge minivan and run east from the crash scene. They were then observed getting into a blue passenger car which left the scene. No additional information regarding the blue passenger car was provided. Witnesses stated the female occupant was limping as she ran from the scene.

The Nissan was occupied by a family of four. The driver and one of the passengers received minor injuries and were transported via ambulance to Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC). The other two passengers received serious injuries and were transported to the Level III Emergency/Trauma Center at PRMC. The most serious, a 75-year-old female named Sharon Bonewell of Bourbonnais, Ill was transported via medevac by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 4 but would later succumb to her injuries.

Fire and EMS units from the Showell Volunteer Fire Department, Berlin Fire Department, and Ocean Pines Fire Department responded to the scene, extricated the trapped occupants of the passenger car, and provided emergency medical treatment and transport. MSP Crash Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, has information relating to the two occupants who fled the scene, or can assist with identifying the blue passenger vehicle that picked up the two subjects, is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Berlin Barrack 410-641-3101.