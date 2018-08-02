Irma Jones Jester was one of Worcester County’s legendary figures. Born in 1900, she taught school for over 45 years beginning in a one room schoolhouse in the village of Sinepuxent near today’s Frontier Town. In later years, she taught fifth grade at the old Ocean City Elementary School (which is now City Hall) and at the Buckingham School in Berlin and at Stephen Decatur High School. While at Stephen Decatur, she was instrumental in starting a chapter of the National Honor Society.

Although known to locals as an outstanding educator, to summer visitors she was famous as “the lady that runs the Fun House.” From the mid-1930’s to the early ’60’s, she sold admission tickets to Jester’s Fun House on Worcester Street — the home of “Laffing Sal.” Mrs. Jester could be found chatting with customers or sitting in her chair crocheting and on occasions she would give guided tours through the building.

Irma Jester died in 1994 but the Jester family has continued to be an active part of the resort. Her son Eddie owned and managed the Spo1iland Arcade for many years and her grandson James serves as an assistant chief with the Ocean City Fire Department today. Mrs.-Jester’s memory lives on.

Photo courtesy of Eddie Jester