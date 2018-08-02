Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday-Sept. 24: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Friday: Bingo Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month; Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Saturdays July-September, Tuesdays July-August: Low-Impact Exercise

8-9 a.m. Increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. Suitable for children ages 8 and up, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 443-614-3547.

Second And Fourth Sundays: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast

8:30-11 a.m. Knights of Columbus #9053. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 for adults; $6 for children. Eggs, bacon, sau-sage, creamed chipped beef, home-fried potatoes, french toast, pancakes, biscuits, orange juice, coffee. 410-524-7994.

Aug. 26, Sept. 24: Full Moon Yoga

Experience Assateague’s peaceful surroundings, clear your mind and exercise your body. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel, insect repellent recommended. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. July 27: 8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. 443-614-3547.

Aug. 3: Flea Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 410-524-7474, www.stpetersoc.

Aug. 3: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

Aug. 4, 5, 7, 11, 13, 18, 24-25: FORGE Family Fun Nights

7804 Gumboro Rd., Unit C, Pittsville. Aug. 4: Karaoke Night, 6-9, free, public welcome; Aug. 5: Field trip to Sunset Park, Ocean City, members only; Aug. 7: Exodus Music Practice, 7-8:30 p.m., all welcome; Aug. 11: Quarter auction fundraising event, doors open 11 a.m., all welcome, refreshments available; Aug. 13: Teen Impact meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., open to ages 12-17; Aug. 18: Movie Night featuring Infinity Wars, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $2 entry fee; Aug. 24-25: Members-only camping trip, Shad Landing. Drop-in hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. www.forgeyouth.org.

Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25: Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Potters House Charge, New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. Children up to 13 years old are free; adults are $2.50. 443-235-0889 or 410-641-2058. Donations accepted.

Aug. 8: Brown Bag Lunch Program

Noon-1 p.m. Lower Shore Land Trust office, 100 River St., Snow Hill. Hosted by the Lower Shore Land Trust. Highlights Future Harvest, Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, an organization working to build a sustainable food shed from farm and fishery to table. Delmarva Program Manager Niamh Shortt will provide information about this nonprofit started by farmers concerned with protecting the Chesapeake Bay. Learn more about the group’s Beginner Farmer Training Program, Field School events, conference and networking events and food system reform on Delmarva. No charge; donations gladly accepted. RSVP: 443-234-5587, info@lowershorelandtrust.org.

Aug. 11: Quarter Auction Fundraiser

Noon-4 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. All proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy. Food and drinks available for purchase. Paddles: $10 for first, $5 for each additional. Save quarters to bid on an array of items donated by the local community.

Aug. 14: Autism Awareness Conference

4-6 p.m. Captain’s Table Restaurant, 15th Street, Ocean City. Atlantic General Hospital is sponsoring this free event. Dinner will be provided, registration required. Guest speakers include Katelyn Busacca, R.D.; Maureen van Stone, Esq.; and Dr. Deepa Menon. 410-641-6820, dnordstrom@atlanticgeneral.org. Registration: www.atlanticgeneral.org/calendar..

Aug. 17-19: Nature Within Ancient Healing Arts Yoga And Meditation Retreat

Devote a weekend to release, receive and renew to connect to your roots, transform your inner self. Increase awareness through yoga and meditation practices surrounded by nature and the serenity of Assateague Island National Seashore. Register at www.AssateagueIsland-Alliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.

Aug. 18: Walk With A Doc

9-10 a.m. Ocean Pines War Memorial, South Gate. Educate, exercise, empower. Have fun and learn at this family- and pet-friendly event. Short presentation by a doctor on a current health topic followed by a walk around the pond while you visit with others and have conversations with the doctor. 410-641-9268.

Aug. 31: Paint Berlin Artist Registration Deadline

9th Annual Paint Berlin, plein air event. Participating artists on streets, sidewalks, marshes and green spaces from Sept. 19-22 providing unique experience of seeing through their eyes while preserving the best aspects of the town and county. Registration forms available at www.worcestercountyartscouncil.org. Open to novice and experienced painters, 18 years or older, and limited to 50 artists. Cash prizes of $1,000, first place; $500, second place; $250, third place; $100, honorable mention; $100 artists’ choice award; $100, Maryland legislators award; $100, Worcester County Arts Council Board of Directors award; $100 prize for best painting in the Quick Draw competition. Visitors are invited to watch artists at work. Free. “Wet Paint” sale and exhibit Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aug. 31: HOPE for Worcester Behavioral Health Resource Fair

Noon-4 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Berlin. Free and open to all. Education on substance use trends, signs and symptoms and behavioral health services. HOPE Mobile Unit will offer a walk-through simulation on how drugs can be easily hidden in a teenager’s bedroom. Must be 18 or older to enter mobile unit. Kids’ crafts, face painting. Co-sponsors: Atlantic General Hospital, Worcester County Health Department, Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and HOPE House Mobile Unit of Harford County Sheriff’s Office. 410-629-6820 or dnordstrom@atlanticgeneral.org.

Sept. 7: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

Sept. 15: Heritage Day At Historic Sharptown On The Nanticoke

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Town-wide yard sale begins at 7 a.m.; annual parade at 10 a.m. Historical Museum and Town Hall exhibits will be open. Children’s games, crafts, Eastern Shore food, fun and more. Free admission. 410-430-3999 or SharptownHistoricalCom@gmail.com.

Sept. 15: Monarch Butterfly Ecology

Free refreshments available at 12:30 p.m. Discover the fascinating life history of these insects and what researchers are learning about their migration to and from Mexico. If conditions are favorable, adult monarchs will be tagged and released. Meet at Assateague Island Envirnomental Education Center, 7206 National Sea-shore Lane, Berlin. 443-614-3547.

Sept. 27: 10th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon

Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Republican Women of Worcester County will be honoring “Patriotic Women of America.” Fashions by Chico’s and accessories by Bruder Hill. Cost: $35. 410-352-5222 or 443-668-8864.

Sept. 28-30: Assateague Nature Photography Fall Workshop

Limited to 12 participants, led by instructor Irene Sacilotto. Focus on strategies and techniques required to produce high-quality wildlife images whilecapturing moments in nature. Registration: www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.

Oct. 13: VIP Monster Bash Costume Party

5 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Join the Star Charities volunteers for a night of fun, good food, music and prizes while helping to support wounded soldiers. B.Y.O.B. Cost: $15. Tickets: 443-896-4914 or 410-641-7667.

Oct. 20: Assateague Landscape Plein Air Workshop

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fine artist Karen McLain will focus on creating strong shapes, capturing vivid color and value of using a limited palette to express the atmosphere of Assateague. Individual instruction will be given. Registration: www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.